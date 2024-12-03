12 Alum Rock schools in San Jose closing, consolidating

Six Alum Rock Unified schools in East San Jose will close and as many as six others will be consolidated or redesigned.

This plan has been in the works for months, but the school board finally made it official on Monday night after a unanimous vote following a four-hour meeting.



The decision is a departure from the superintendent’s recommendation last month of closing seven school and consolidating two.

The consolidations and closures are to save money.

The district has a $20-million budget deficit because of declining enrollment and the expiration of COVID relief funds. It’s a similar story we’re hearing in school districts all across the Bay Area, including Oakland, Fremont and Hayward.

In a statement, Supt. German Cerda said these changes will help the district be smaller and leaner. By consolidating resources, the district can enhance programs, improve facilities and have a greater impact on every student, he said.

Parents showed up at the meetings with signs of support for their schools.

"One day, my two sons came home, they cried," mother Emily Nguyen said. "They said, ‘Mom, this is so unfair.’"

She recounted how last year they struggled to fight the closures, all to no avail.

"And then this year, it's the same thing," she said.

The schools will close at the end of this school year.

There are currently 22 schools, so closing or consolidating a dozen affects more than half of students and families.

At previous meetings, the superintendent said even after closing schools this year, the district will still need to come up with other ways to save money next year.