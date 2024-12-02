At least 3 Bay Area school districts face massive budget shortfalls

Like many Bay Area school districts, Hayward Unified is facing a budget shortfall, which is currently at $31 million.

They're not alone.

On Monday night, Hayward, Alum Rock Unified in San Jose and Oakland Unified are all holding meetings to discuss what to do; some of the districts are considering closing and consolidating schools.

The problem is enrollment is down. Some districts blame a decline in birth rates and expansion of charter schools.

In Hayward, schools have lost about 3,500 students in the last eight years and state funding depends on daily attendance.

At the same time, pandemic relief funds are expiring.

Hayward Unified closed two schools two years ago, so they said they aren’t considering closing any more schools right now. They will need to make some other big changes though.

In Oakland and Alum Rock, officials said they are thinking about closures and consolidation.

Oakland Unified is trying to close a $95-million deficit officials expect to see by the next school year, and they are considering consolidating 10 schools.

Alum Rock Unified is projecting a $20-million deficit and the superintendent has recommended closing seven schools and consolidating two.

All the districts are encouraging families to get involved and attend THE school board meetings.