12 suspects, including minors, arrested in San Jose gang sweep

San Jose police announced on Thursday the arrest of 12 people, including three minors, as part of a gang sweep.

The San Jose Police Department collaborated with other local law enforcement agencies to carry out the "large-scale" operation between May 23 and June 15.

The goal of the operation was to apprehend alleged gang members responsible for a series of crimes that occurred from the fall of 2022 to June 2023. Some of these crimes included attempted murder, armed robberies, and assaults.

During the sweep, officers arrested 12 alleged gang members, three of whom were minors, with one being 16 years old. Additionally, officers confiscated narcotics, multiple firearms, and ammunition. They also discovered gang markings and evidence of other crimes.

At a press conference held on Thursday, SJPD spokesperson Officer Steve Aponte said that all the suspects were "charged with violent felonies involving gang enhancements and involvements, most of which were gang-related attempted homicide, armed robberies, drug trafficking, and ammunition."

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The San Jose Police Department provided photos the suspects apprehended during a gang sweep.

The adults were booked into Santa Clara County Jail, while the minors were transported to the county's juvenile detention center.

Israel Canjura, from San Jose's Youth Intervention Services, believes that the minors picked up during the sweep were "looking for connections like friends and family that are not present in the home."

Professor Bobby McDonald, a criminal justice expert and professor at the University of New Haven, said, "There are a lot of gang activities all across the country with younger people reaching out not only to people of their same age but reaching out to even younger people."

San Jose police did not provide specific information regarding the locations of the alleged crimes but said they involved weapons and ammunition.

"Kids become enamored with that lifestyle and become members of those organizations," said Canjura.

Experts said that emotional vulnerabilities allow gang members to target children and teens as recruits to expand their criminal operations.

"Unfortunately, this happened in your community, and it's going to happen in another community this week," said McDonald.

Police urge parents to remain vigilant over their children and neighborhoods to minimize the influence of gangs and criminals.

"It's not just a police matter. It's a community matter. It's a society matter. It's much bigger than a police matter," said Aponte.