Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Antioch Friday, officials say.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said the crash is in the area of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive. On social media, at 4:21 p.m., fire officials said there are multiple patients involved.

Air and ground ambulances responded. Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing news story. We will add more details as we learn them.