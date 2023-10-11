12-year-old boy accused of attempted murder over another boy in San Mateo

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stabbing and attempting to murder another boy in San Mateo.

The Bay Area News Group reported that police responded to reports of an attack at Central Park located at 50 E. Fifth Ave. around 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Upon arriving, they found a victim in the park with a stab wound on the left side of his body.

Investigators learned that the victim knew and identified his alleged attacker.

Police spoke with several witnesses and found the suspect walking a few blocks over in the 800 block of N. Humboldt St, according to the Bay Area News Group.

READ ALSO: Man arrested near school after allegedly publicly masturbating near San Mateo playground

After the stabbing, the suspect allegedly rode off on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

His age and condition have not been released.

Police say they are searching for surveillance footage of the incident.