12-year-old shot in Pittsburg road rage incident

Published 
Updated 7:27PM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

The City of Pittsburg Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Ray Saint Germain/Bay City News) (Bay City News)

Police in Pittsburg say they have arrested a person who shot a 12-year-old girl during a road rage incident.

The girl's mother was driving with two other children just before 2:00 p.m. near Harbor St. and Atlantic Ave. when the suspect pulled up alongside their car according to police. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and fired one shot, hitting the girl in the leg. 

Officials say the girl was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police did not say what may have led up to the shooting. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925)646-2441.