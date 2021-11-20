124th big game in Cal and Stanford rivalry

The annual battle for the axe is happening Saturday between the California Bears and the Stanford Cardinals.

This is the 124th big game between the rivalry football teams.

Even though both teams have had disappointing seasons and are at the bottom of the PAC-12 North division, the big game is always a match-up fans look forward to seeing.

Cal is playing their first game since 44 players and staff tested positive for COVID and forced the postponement of the game against USC.

