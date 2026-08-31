$125M proposed to turn Golden Gate Fields into a waterfront park

The Brief A budget trailer bill unveiled this weekend would secure $125 million to help transform the former Golden Gate Fields racetrack into a public park. Non-profit group Trust for Public Land is purchasing the 161-acre parcel from its Canadian owner and will transfer the land to the East Bay Regional Park District.

Funding for the purchase relies on Proposition 4 climate bond funds passed in 2024, with the sale expected to close by the end of 2026.



The long-imagined transformation of Golden Gate Fields into a sprawling public park on the East Bay waterfront is moving closer to reality following new funding developments unveiled this weekend.

$125M proposed

What we know:

A total of $125 million in funding has been proposed through a budget trailer bill to support the acquisition of the historic 161-acre property. The money is set to be provided through Proposition 4, a climate resiliency bond plan approved by voters in 2024.

Massive new park

Why you should care:

Under the current plan, the Bay Area non-profit Trust for Public Land is purchasing the land from its Canadian owner. Once the purchase is complete, the group will transfer the entire parcel to the East Bay Regional Park District to create a massive new waterfront park.

"I'm super excited," said local resident Colleen Haraden, who favors the project. "We need more open space and for people to get outside. I come here every day for my sanity."

The former racetrack stretches along a prominent section of the East Bay shoreline, and the sprawling park could connect Albany Beach and McLaughlin Eastshore State Park, while expanding access for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to state Sen. Jesse Arreguín’s office.

The Trust for Public Land previously held approximately $20 million dedicated to the project, with the newly announced Proposition 4 state funding intended to cover the remaining balance needed to complete the purchase.

Horsetrack closed

The backstory:

Golden Gate Fields originally opened for horse racing in 1941 before permanently closing its doors in June 2024, ending eight decades of horse racing. The facility has since been vacant.

The sale of the property is expected to close by the end of 2026.

FILE ART - Golden Gate Fields in Berkeley closed down in 2024