13-year-old girl crashes into 2 cars in San Francisco

Police in San Francisco said a 13-year-old girl crashed into two vehicles, injuring one person.

The incident occurred near Second and Brannan Streets Saturday morning.

Police said officers first noticed her and another driver committing several vehicle code violations near Bay and Stockton streets around 8:30 a.m.

Officers tried to stop one of them before both drivers sped away.

The 13-year-old girl and one of the crash victims were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



