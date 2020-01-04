13-year-old girl reported missing in San Francisco found

UPDATE (SUNDAY 5:45 p.m.): THE 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL HAS BEEN LOCATED.

Police, friends and family are searching for 13-year-old Sienna Carter of Fort Bragg.

Carter was last seen in front of 1500 Owens St. in San Francisco at 3:30 p.m. Friday. She was in San Francisco because her 10-year-old sister was being treated at UCSF's Madison Clinic for Pediatric Diabetes.

Stacy Wilson, Sienna's mother says Sienna was carsick from the drive, and once they had arrived in San Francisco, the 13-year-old needed some fresh air. She was seen on surveillence cameras exiting the building at 3:30 p.m. while texting on a cell phone.

Witnesses say they saw Sienna across the street at a restaurant.

Two hours later she then walked off and met with an unknown man, described as Hispanic, and got in the car and left with him.

Her mother says Sienna has been through a lot recently, adding to the concerns.

Advertisement

Sienna is 5' 3", weighs approximately 100 pounds, was last seen wearing a blue and pink dress, tank top, and black/white Converse shoes.

The family has started a Facebook group and a GoFundMe to gather information leading to Sienna.

If anyone knows of Sienna’s whereabouts, please contact UCSF Police Department at (415) 476-6911 and ask for Scott Hallahan.