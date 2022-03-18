13-year-old on bike killed by dump truck in Mountain View

A 13-year-old student from Mountain View was struck by a dump truck while biking and died Thursday morning, police said.

Mountain View police received reports The collision occurred at the intersection of El Camino Real and Grant Road around 8:15 a.m., according to the police press release.

The student died after being taken to a hospital, officials said.

Mountain View Whisman School District Superintendent, Ayindé Rudolph, announced that the teenager was a student from Graham Middle School.

"There are no words that I can say to help take away the pain that we are collectively feeling," said Rudolph in a letter to the school district.

Both the police and the school district have not released the name of the student.

The truck driver involved in the crash cooperated with the police, officers said. "Speed, drugs or alcohol are not factors in the collision," according to the press release.