14 people injured after AC Transit bus hit by vehicle in Oakland

Fourteen people were hurt after an AC Transit bus was hit on Friday afternoon by a vehicle.

The crash occurred near 54th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland.

Preliminary reports suggest a speeding car crashed into another car that was propelled into the bus.

Video from Citizen App shows the area where the crash occurred.

Firefighters said two of the 14 people suffered major injuries.

Between five and seven ambulances were called to the scene. Several blocks in all directions are being shut down due to the crash.

Law enforcement is also on scene looking into the situation to see who may be responsible.

No more information was immediately available.