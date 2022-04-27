Teen charged with murder of Chippewa Falls girl Lily Peters

The State of Wisconsin has requested a $1 million bond for the 14-year-old boy accused of killing 10-year-old Lily Peters.

In a hearing Wednesday afternoon, the state alleges the suspect left the home the two were at together with the intent to rape and kill Peters.

Illiana "Lily" Peters

The suspect, who appeared in court via video, was charged with three counts, including first-degree murder. The criminal complaint has been sealed with no indication of when it would be unsealed.

Peters went missing after leaving her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Sunday evening. The suspect in the case, a 14-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.

"Without knowledge as to who an offender is that is a very concerning matter for the community," said Chippewa Falls District Attorney Wade Newell. "I have a 17-year-old daughter myself."

"The state believes that there is a need to protect the community," added Newell.

With the search warrant and juvenile complaint sealed, details on what led to the horrific act have been scare.

"When he did get off of the trail, punched the victim in the stomach knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her hair, hit with a stick before strangling her to the point of death before he then sexually assaulted her," detailed the district attorney.

The next court appearance has been scheduled for May 5.