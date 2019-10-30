1,400 customers still without electricity from recent PG&E planned shutoffs

article

Pacific Gas and Electric said only 1,400 customers impacted by the most recent public safety power shutoff (PSPS) remained without power Thursday night.

An additional 1,200 customers remain without power due to the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, the utility said.

Some 363,000 PG&E customers have been restored since Wednesday morning after a second wind-related event did not produce as strong of winds as were originally forecast.

The utility said approximately 800 customers were in locations where wind-related damage to electric infrastructure would require repairs be made on Friday.

In all, nearly 1.1 million customers were impacted following the Oct. 26 shutoff last weekend, where unprecedented winds whalloped the area with winds in excess of 100 mph were recorded in Sonoma County.

“We very much appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to restore electric service safely and as quickly as possible. We recognize the disruption and hardship these shutoffs cause, especially when they happen in quick succession due to the current weather pattern. However, we only execute Public Safety Power Shutoffs in the interest of preventing catastrophic wildfires and protecting public safety, given the severe winds and bone-dry conditions in more and more of our communities.” said Michael Lewis, Senior Vice President for Electric Operations, PG&E earlier this week.

PG&E doesn't see another wind event in the forecast in the next seven days, but customers are advised to prepare an emergency kit.