15 Marines being treated at Walter Reed following Kabul airport attack

Fifteen U.S. Marines are being treated at Walter Reed Medical Center for injuries sustained in the Aug. 26 airport bombings in Kabul.

According to Marine spokesperson Maj. Jim Stenger, of those 15 wounded, one is in critical condition, three are in serious condition, and 11 are in stable condition.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Troy Black visited many of the Marines in the hospital on Monday and Tuesday, Maj. Stenger said in a written statement.

In an effort to protect their privacy, officials are not providing any specific details about the personnel who are injured.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Hamid Karzai International Airport last week, killing 13 U.S. service members and at least 60 Afghans.

The blasts came hours after Western officials warned of a major attack, urging people to leave the airport. But that advice went largely unheeded by Afghans desperate to escape the country in the last few days of an American-led evacuation before the U.S. officially ends its 20-year presence on Aug. 31.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan Province, also known as ISIS-K took claim for the attack.

More than 2,000 Marines were rushed to Kabul, Afghanistan, in mid-August. They came from Task Force 51/5, stationed in Bahrain, Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force–Crisis Response–Central Command and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, according to The Marine Times.

The U.S. completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan on Monday, Aug. 31, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history. The last planes took off from Kabul airport at 3:29 p.m. Washington time, or one minute before midnight in Kabul.