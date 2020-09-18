15-year-old arrested in connection with Narcotics, firearm offenses in Redwood City

article

Police in Redwood City on Wednesday arrested a 15-year-old in connection with firearm and narcotics offenses.

On Wednesday at 9:48 p.m., detectives from the police department's City Street Crimes Suppression Team contacted a group of juveniles in the 3200 block of Rollison Road.

One of the juveniles fled from detectives by running out of sight and returned a few moments later.

Detectives searched the area where the juvenile fled and located discarded narcotics, a 9 mm semi-automatic firearm and a magazine containing 15 rounds of live ammunition, police said.

The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into the San Mateo County Youth Services Center.