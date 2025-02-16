15-year-old identified as victim in deadly Santana Row stabbing

The Brief Police said the victim in Valentine's Day's deadly Santana Row stabbing was only 15 years old The stabbing occurred during a fight in the evening No suspects have been arrested



San Jose police have identified the victim in the deadly Valentine's Day stabbing as a 15-year-old boy.

The teenager was stabbed on Friday around 7:15 p.m. following a fight in the 300 block of Santana Row. He was taken to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries where he later died the following day, police said.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. No suspects have been identified.

Police said they are still working on identifying the motive for the stabbing and the circumstances that led up to the fatal stabbing.

The boy's death is the city's third homicide of 2025.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department at (408) 277-5283.