16-year-old arrested for allegedly brandishing firearm at San Mateo shopping center

A juvenile was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly brandishing a loaded gun in the Hillsdale Shopping Center, police officials said.

Shortly after 1:50 p.m., officers arrested the juvenile after a witness flagged the juvenile to officers for having brandished a gun while intimidating a shopper.

The juvenile, a 16-year-old San Mateo resident, was located and arrested by officers, and booked into San Mateo County Juvenile Hall on multiple alleged charges including carrying a concealed firearm, altered firearm serial number, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and juvenile probation violation.