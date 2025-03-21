The Brief A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of an Oakland student during an attempted robbery, according to a report. The victim was identified by friends as Derbing Alvarado, 15. Derbing was walking with a group of friends on their way to soccer practice when tragedy struck.



Suspect wanted victim's backpack

The San Francisco Chronicle first reported that the teenage suspect is held on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of the 15-year-old victim on Monday afternoon.

"Through the dedicated and collaborative efforts of OPD Homicide Investigators, officers from Special Resource Section East, and Patrol, the 16-year-old was safely taken into custody on March 20, 2025.The case will be presented to Alameda County District Attorney's Office for charging," the Oakland Police Department said on Friday.

The victim, identified by friends as Derbing Alvarado, was walking with a group of schoolmates on their way to soccer practice in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue.

Derbing was a sophomore at Cristo Rey De La Salle East Bay High School.

Maricruz Reyes, the mother of one of the teens with Derbing, said two people confronted the boys and tried to rob them of their backpacks. She said that's when Derbing was shot.

‘He was my other kid’

"Last thing you want is a call from your son asking you to go and get him, and telling you his friend got shot," Reyes said. "He was my other kid. We saw him growing up. Seeing him there, we just couldn't believe it. It's crazy. They shot him and still, they did not take the backpack, so it's just ridiculous, senseless."

Oakland police would not release the victim's name but said a juvenile was shot to death Monday around 4:15 p.m. near St. Louis Bertrand Church.

The suspect's name has not been released.

Friends described Derbing as protective of his friends and said he was fun, yet mature and responsible.

Derbing would have celebrated his 16th birthday on April 12.

A friend has organized a GoFundMe for Derbing's family.