16-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder Friday after shooting 33-year-old man

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday by Fairfield police for attempted murder and booked into juvenile hall, three days after he allegedly shot a 33-year-old man.

A Fairfield Police Department spokesperson said early Friday evening that the boy was arrested for the shooting that took place just after midnight Tuesday in the 800 block of East Tabor Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains at the hospital as of Friday evening.

Police do not plan to release any additional information due to the suspect's age.

