16-year-old girl reported missing in Fremont

The Brief Katie Hong was last seen about 6:20 p.m. on Friday at her home on Queens Court, near Rix Park, according to the Fremont Police Department. Anyone with information on Katie’s whereabouts was asked to contact the FPD at 510-790-6800.



A 16-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday after having last been seen at her Fremont home.

Katie Hong was last seen about 6:20 p.m. on Friday at her home on Queens Court, near Rix Park, according to the Fremont Police Department.

Katie is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and braces. She was last seen wearing a navy blue zip-up jacket and gray sweatpants, and was carrying a red Patagonia backpack.

Anyone with information on Katie’s whereabouts was asked to contact the FPD at 510-790-6800.