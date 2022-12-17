16-year-old killed at park in morning Antioch shooting

A male juvenile is dead from gunshot injuries sustained at Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch, officials said.

Shortly after 11:20 a.m., authorities arrived at 5000 Lone Tree Way and found the unnamed 16-year-old by the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and administered first aid. Emergency services transported the teen to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. During this time, additional officers responded to a nearby Walmart after witnesses said a suspect ran into the store.

Officers at the store located a male juvenile with a loaded firearm and detained the suspect with the assistance of several citizens, according to officials.

Officials said witnesses saw a dark-colored sedan leaving the parking lot at a high rate of speed before officers arrived. It was later determined the detained suspect and victim arrived at the park together on foot and were meeting with the occupants of the sedan. Soon afterwards, several shots were fired.

Officials said shots were fired from, and/or around the vehicle.

Police did not indicate the relationship between the victim and detained suspect. The age of the suspect was not disclosed.

The amount and descriptions of the occupants in the sedan are unknown at this time.

Multiple units within the Antioch Police Department are investigating.

Witnesses, residents of the area, and those who may have additional information are urged to contact the department at (925)-778-2441 or Det. Cox at (925)-779-6866. Tips can also be texted at 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.