Loophole could allow double voting in California Primary Election
There's a loophole that enables California voters to cast two ballots and if elections officials aren't looking for it, double voting can go undetected.
Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy resigns during investigation over texting jail photos
Chris Spadaro resigned Thursday afternoon, following an IA investigation launched at the end of January by his ex-girlfriend, Reshmika Dayal.
Oakland landlord rents deplorable properties for decades
In Oakland, a longtime landlord has had a history of dilapidated and dangerous properties and the city has failed to adequately follow-up. As a result, many people and families are living in deplorable conditions including mold, lead, rodents and safety hazards.
Delivery workers sue over lack of independence, pay & benefits
Delivery workers are suing Linn Star Transfer Inc. claiming they're misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees and receive no minimum wage, no overtime and no coverage of business-related expenses despite having little control of their loads, schedules or routes.
PG&E could receive tax break for settling with wildfire victims
Some lawmakers argue it's allowing the utility to benefit from what should be a penalty, but because the settlement is not technically a fine, PG&E says it can deduct the money from its federal and state taxes.
Deadly year at Santa Rita ends with 10 inmate deaths
KTVU’s review of autopsies dating back five years shows that 2019 was the deadliest year since 2014 for inmate jail deaths.
Affordable housing replacing deplorable Oakland hotel
The former dilapidated hotel in Oakland will soon reopen as affordable housing.
PG&E employee: wildfire safety complaints lead to firing
Wildfire safety complaints voiced to PG&E by a veteran lineman were ignored and led to his termination, according to a $7.6 million lawsuit filed against the bankrupt utility.
PG&E created fraud risk by not tracking diverted undergrounding money: auditors
Auditors found PG&E did not properly track unspent money meant for putting power lines underground. PG&E said, prior to 2017, the company was allowed to reallocate unspent funds.
Ghost Ship owners can no longer be criminally charged for involuntary manslaughter
Alameda County prosecutors can no longer criminally charge Ghost Ship warehouse owner Chor Ng and her two children Kai and Eva Ng with involuntary manslaughter.
State regulators call communications companies to task for service failures
Representatives from major communications companies in California were blasted for their performance and response to the October public safety power shutoffs.
Emergency warning systems present patchwork of problems
During a power shutoff or disaster, advanced warning is expected, but the patchwork of technology and lack of uniformity causes confusion across the Bay Area, forcing many alerts to be missed, delayed or lost.
KTVU's investigative team wins three 1st place journalism awards
The awards, handed out by the Society of Professional Journalists of Northern California, are in the investigative, community and explanatory journalism categories.
Despite plans, hundreds of cellular towers still went down during power shutoff
Wireless companies are not forced to keep you connected during a public safety power shutoff or natural disaster, which recently left thousands cut off -- unable to receive texts, calls, or contact 911.
PG&E likely sparked nearly 2,000 CA fires, 30% involved equipment failure
Fire incident data obtained by 2 Investigates shows PG&E believes its equipment was involved in nearly 2,000 fires in the last five years.
Crews working on PG&E transmission tower possibly linked to cause of Kincade Fire
SkyFOX captured video of multiple PG&E trucks and about a dozen workers performing unknown maintenance or repairs on the tower near Kincade and Burned Mountain Roads.
PG&E planned outages may have prevented 56 fires
PG&E said its Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) from October 9 through 12 possibly help prevent 56 fires.
Kincade Fire ignited four minutes after malfunction on PG&E transmission tower
A few miles up a private road in Geyserville is where an equipment malfunction occurred on a Pacific Gas and Electric transmission tower, just minutes before the Kincade Fire started.
PG&E equipment possibly involved in 400+ fires
PG&E incident reports obtained by 2 Investigates shows PG&E equipment may have ignited more than 400 fires in California last year.
Jail reform advocates urge supervisors conduct audit of Alameda County Sheriff's Office following 2 Investigates report
Organized by the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights in Oakland, jail reform advocates are again imploring the Alameda County Board of Supervisors to issue a full, independent audit of the sheriff's office to bring transparency and accountability. The organization has been calling for such an audit for nearly two years.