Oakland landlord rents deplorable properties for decades

In Oakland, a longtime landlord has had a history of dilapidated and dangerous properties and the city has failed to adequately follow-up. As a result, many people and families are living in deplorable conditions including mold, lead, rodents and safety hazards.

Delivery workers sue over lack of independence, pay & benefits

Delivery workers are suing Linn Star Transfer Inc. claiming they're misclassified as independent contractors instead of employees and receive no minimum wage, no overtime and no coverage of business-related expenses despite having little control of their loads, schedules or routes.

Emergency warning systems present patchwork of problems

During a power shutoff or disaster, advanced warning is expected, but the patchwork of technology and lack of uniformity causes confusion across the Bay Area, forcing many alerts to be missed, delayed or lost.