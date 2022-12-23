16-year-old killed in Antioch park ID'd

The Contra Costa County coroner has identified the 16-year-old killed in Williamson Ranch Park in Antioch as Thomas Smith Jr. of Mount Airy, Louisiana.

Officials have not made public why the teen would have been in the Bay Area park on Dec. 17 or the motive being the shooting on Lone Tree Way.

Police did, however, arrest a teen suspect who ran away to a nearby Walmart. But his name was not made public because he is a minor. Police said he was found with a gun.

It does appear as though Thomas and the suspect knew each other. Police said they arrived at the park on foot and met with people inside a dark-colored sedan. in the parking lot of the park.

Shortly after they showed up, police said multiple shots were fired from or near the sedan.

The role of the teen suspect who was arrested was not made known.