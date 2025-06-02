16-year-old stabbed San Jose teacher to death in 1978, carried knife that read 'Teacher dear:' DA

article

Nearly 50 years after a young teacher was found stabbed to death in a San Jose high school hallway, South Bay authorities on Monday officially identified her killer as a 16-year-old who took his own life and had confessed to a relative and had been seen carrying a knife that had the words: "Teacher dear."

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the boy's DNA led prosecutors in the cold case unit to Harry "Nicky" Nickerson, whom they say stabbed Diane Peterson on June 16, 1978, at Branham High School in San Jose, the day after school closed for summer break.

It wasn't until sometime this year that investigators learned that Nicky had told a relative he had killed the teacher – an allegation that had surfaced years ago, but couldn't be corroborated until now, prosecutors said.

Nicky died by suicide in 1993.

A motive for the killing was not released by the DA or San Jose police.

Branham High School teacher Diane Peterson killed in 1978. Photo: Peterson family via Santa Clara County DA

"This marks the end of a terrible and tragic mystery," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a news release. "Ms. Peterson would have been a senior citizen today if she had not crossed paths with this violent teenager. I wish she was. I am pleased that we have solved this case, even though the murderer is not alive to face justice. I wish he was."

On the day in question, a student found Peterson lying on the floor near her classroom with a single stab wound to her chest.

Nicky was an initial suspect, prosecutors said. In fact, he was booked four days after the teacher's death.

But the arrest didn't stick.

Then, in 1983, the family of a Branham student alerted police that their son claimed to have seen the killing and identified Nickerson as the one responsible.

The student, however, later denied making that statement.

In 1984, a witness told police that Nicky implicated himself in the killing, which he said was in response to her discovering him in the act of a drug deal, prosecutors said. In fact, authorities said, over the years, Nicky was arrested and convicted of various charges, including armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping.

Between 2023 and 2024, the DA’s Crime Lab conducted extensive DNA work on the case, but it never yielded any positive results, prosecutors said.

This year, however, one of Nicky's relatives told investigators that the boy came to their home minutes after the killing and confessed to having stabbed Peterson.

It wasn't immediately clear how authorities corroborated this information.

One of Peterson's relatives, who asked to remain anonymous thanked investigators in a statement for "not giving up for 47 years…Diane was a beautiful and wonderful person who is missed dearly."