17 California counties will go dark starting today in new round of PG&E power shutoffs

PG&E announced on Wednesday that they will be shutting off power in 17 counties, affecting portions of the Sierra foothills, the North Bay, and sections of San Mateo and Kern counties.

In all, 179,000 customers will be affected by the second "Public Safety Power Shutoff," the utility said in a statement. The counties are: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Kern, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Mateo, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama and Yuba.

The weather forecast for late Wednesday and Thursday is hot and windy, according to the National Weather Service, which "poses a higher risk for damage and sparks on the electric system," PG&E said.

Here's the timeline for shutoffs that PG&E expects:

Sierra foothills 2 p.m. Wednesday

North Bay counties 3 p.m. Wednesday

San Mateo and Kern Counties 1 a.m. Thursday

Forecasts show that the peak wind periords could end by noon on Thursday in the Sierra foothills, North Bay and San Mateo County and about noon on Friday in Kern County.

PG&E said its goal is to restore power within 48 hours after the weather has passed.

Officials said the shutoffs will be less extensive than the power cuts that impacted more than 730,000 customers in 30 counties earlier this month.

