17-year-old girl found dead on side of road in Antioch

Antioch police are investigating the suspicious death of a 17-year-old girl found early Friday morning.

Authorities said the girl, whose identity is not being released, was found lying on the shoulder of the road in the area of L Street, between West 18th and West 10th streets, at approximately 3:33 a.m.

Investigation underway

What we know:

Responding officers located the teenager and rendered aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Based on preliminary information and evidence, the death is being investigated as suspicious," the Antioch Police Department said in a statement.

Officials confirmed the girl was not a student within the Antioch Unified School District.

No further details regarding the cause of death or the circumstances surrounding the case have been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Robert Ibanez at (925) 481-8398 or via email at ribanez@antiochca.gov.