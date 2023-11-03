17-year-old killed in Bay Point shooting Halloween night identified

The 17-year-old who was shot and killed Halloween night in Bay Point was identified on Friday.

The coroner identified the victim as Bryan Tapia Valencia of Bay Point.

Bryan died following a shooting on Island View Court in the Shore Acres neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies. The shooting appeared to have happened at a home.

After the shooting, deputies were seen putting several people in handcuffs and were heard saying they were taking them to juvenile hall.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or charges in the deadly shooting.

Investigators retrieved firearms, including what looked like to be an assault rifle, from the scene.

Neighbors reported hearing about 30 to 40 gunshots.

A motive for the shooting has not been disclosed.