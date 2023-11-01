Deputies investigate Bay Point shooting on Halloween; neighbors hear at least 30 gunshots

Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies closed off a part of a residential neighborhood in Bay Point early Wednesday morning following a shooting on Halloween night.

Deputies confirmed to KTVU that there was a shooting on Island View Court in the Shore Acres neighborhood about 9 p.m. on Tuesday, which appears to have happened at a home, now surrounded with crime scene tape.

Plain-clothes investigators were seen arriving to the neighborhood Wednesday morning, and carrying out firearms, including what looked like to be an assault rifle. A K-9 unit also was stationed outside the home.

A neighbor said their grandmother lives next door and heard 30 to 40 gunshots.

"It was so bad, she had to go to the back of the house, with all the gunshots.. that's what she told me," the neighbor said.

Joe Ponce said he and his daughter, who live on the same court, were luckily not home when the shots rang out. But his landlord also confirmed he heard about 40 shots, and a "kid who was in the house ran out after he got shot."

Bay Point is located just west of Pittsburg and northeast of Concord.

Video from the scene shows deputies outside the home shortly after the shooting occurred.

Deputies would not immediately say how many people were injured, although fire officials told KTVU that at least one person arrived with injuries at the fire station and then was taken to the hospital.

A spokesman for the department did not respond immediately for comment.

In 2019, sheriff's deputies also investigated a mass shooting at a Halloween party at and AirBnB rental in Orinda that left five dead.