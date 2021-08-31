17-year-old stabbed to death at Aptos High; 2 students arrested

A 17-year-old student at Aptos High School was stabbed to death on campus Tuesday, and two students were arrested in connection with his death, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's officials said.

The teen who died has not yet been identified. He suffered at least three stab wounds after being attacked on campus about 2:20 p.m., authorities said. The school was placed on lockdown for several hours as authorities investigated what happened and tried to determine who was responsible.

Two teens, ages 14 and 17, who also attend the school, were taken into custody, according to Sheriff Jim Hart. Hart made a plea to anyone who might have taken cell phone video of the stabbing to share it with his office.

A motive for the stabbing was not disclosed and the boys' relationships, other than attending the same school, was also not revealed.

Hart said the teenage suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall on homicide charges.

School is closed until Friday.

Anyone with information or evidence in this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Burnett at 831-454-7702.