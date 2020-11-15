18-year-old arrested following stabbing during Santa Rosa street fight

article

An 18-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested following a street brawl that left one person hospitalized with stab wounds Saturday morning, Santa Rosa police said.

Officers responding shortly before 9 a.m. to a report of people outside fighting in the 700 block of Beaver Street chased and detained a man who fled when they arrived.

An investigation determined that the detained suspect, identified as Darrick Zarate, a Santa Rosa transient, and two friends confronted and fought another person. Zarate produced and began using a knife, inadvertently stabbing one of his friends "multiple times" while trying to slash the person they were fighting with, police said.

The subject of the attack was not injured and drove away from the scene, police said.

"The injured friend was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment," police said. "His injuries were non-life threatening."

The Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team took over the investigation and Zarate was booked at the Sonoma County Jail on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Santa Rosa Violent Crimes Unit at (707) 543-3590.