18-year-old driver dies in Walnut Creek crash, 2nd teen injured

An 18-year-old woman died early Thursday morning and her 18-year-old male passenger was injured in a crash near downtown Walnut Creek.

Walnut Creek Police Lt. Jeff Slater said the car the teens were in crashed on Ygnacio Valley Road near downtown between Broadway and N. Civic Drive about 1 a.m. – a busy area that will be closed for much of the day during the investigation.

Police described the event as a "high speed crash."

Joseph Jarosch, who works nearby at a convenience store, said he was manning the register when he heard a car "screeching" down the street and slamming into a pole.

When he went outside to see, all the power on the block had gone out, electrical lines were sparking, and the front end of the black Honda was crushed.

He said he went inside to get a First Aid kit, but when he returned, an ambulance had already arrived.

"It was loud," he said. "And dangerous, it looked like it was about to catch fire."

Police said only the two 18-year-olds were in the car, which hit a pole and took out power in the area.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car, Slater said. She died at the scene.

Her passenger was wearing a seat belt and will survive his injuries, Slater said.

Video at the scene showed the mangled car, a power line fallen in the middle of the street and emergency crews coming to help.

Jarosch said he watched as crews used the jaws of life to extricate the young man from the car.

No more information was immediately available.

An 18-year-old girl died and her 18-year-old male passenger was injured in a crash near downtown Walnut Creek. Aug. 1, 2024

An 18-year-old girl died early Thursday morning and her 18-year-old male passenger was injured in a crash near downtown Walnut Creek. Aug. 1, 2024. Photo: Chris Else

A deadly crash in Walnut Creek took out power lines in the downtown area. Aug. 1, 2024. Photo: Chris Else