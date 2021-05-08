18-year-old woman killed in Antioch shooting

article

Police in Antioch are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday.

Officers with the Antioch Police Department responded Friday at 6:02 p.m. to the 3300 block of Sunset Lane on a report a woman was shot.

Responding officers located an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Advertisement

No information on a suspect in the shooting was immediately available.