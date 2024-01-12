19-year-old arrested for San Jose's first murder of year

San Jose police detectives on Friday said it took just over 24 hours to catch the suspect wanted for allegedly committing the first murder of the year.

Fremont resident Mikel McNack, 19, was arrested Thursday night in Sacramento. Officers then brought him back to the South Bay and booked him into the main Santa Clara County jail.

"It’s pretty remarkable that after only 30 hours, a suspect related to this event is in custody. And hopefully, this can bring a little bit of closure to the families in this event," said police spokesman Sgt. Jorge Garibay.

McNack is accused of killing 25-year-old San Jose resident Erik Duran. Investigators said around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, both men were in the area of North First Street and Descanso Drive in North San Jose. Detectives say McNack intentionally ran over Duran while driving this gray, 2017 Infinity QX-30, then sped off.

"Preliminary investigation of the victim also determined that the victim was also shot," said Garibay.

Investigators don’t have a motive for the killing and won’t say how or if the two men knew each other or why they were in North San Jose.

A GoFundMe page has been established for Erik Duran’s funeral costs.

His brother, Michael Duran wrote Erik, "…was murdered during what we have been told may have been a dispute of some sorts, gone sideways. My brother…didn’t deserve this. Anyone who knew my brother loved him."

San Jose police said they’re still searching for Infinity McNack allegedly used in the crime. It has a California license plate number 8TQ V123. Detectives ask anyone with information to call them.

