1st coronavirus vaccines available in weeks; UCSF chosen for 'early distribution'

The director of the Center for Disease Control and other federal officials said the first coronavirus vaccines will be distributed in a matter of weeks.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that health care workers, people who work in nursing homes and people at high risk of dying from the virus will be the first recipients.

The federal government expects to have 40 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of the year - enough to vaccinate 20 million people.

"First, it's exceptional that we have these vaccines and it's very exciting," said Redfield. "It just reinforces why I want people to be vigilant because we're turning the corner now. You don't want to be the last group to end up getting COVID-19 because the vaccine is going to begin to be rolled out probably by the end of the second week in December."

On Dec. 10, the Food and Drug Administration will start looking at Pfizer's request for "Emergency Use Authorization" for its vaccine.

Moderna and Astra-Zeneca's Covid-19 vaccines have also shown promising results, with more than 90% efficacy. They will also apply for emergency use authorization in a matter of weeks.

"The FDA has said it will consult with its independent vaccine advisory board before making a decision on emergency use authorization for a covid-19 vaccine," said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. "They have now scheduled a meeting for December 10th. If all goes well, we could be distributing vaccine soon after December 10th."

Azar said through the federal government's "Operation Warp Speed" program, they have purchase agreements for up to 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Azar said there are private partnerships they've made with CVS Health to administer vaccines to nursing home staff and patients "within 48 hours of FDA authorization."

The vaccines will be distributed to each of the 50 states, based on population.

In a statement, UCSF said it is one of seven hospitals in California "chosen for early distribution" of the Pfizer vaccine.

"UCSF has assembled a task force of experts to work with state public health officials and plan for early vaccine distribution at UCSF."

The statement went on to explain that "frontline care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients and high-risk groups will be prioritized."

Vaccinations for the general public through UCSF are expected to become available by spring 2021.