9 hurt after reckless driver crashes into car during SF police pursuit

The Brief Police tried to stop a reckless driver in the area of Guerrero and 19th streets just after 8 p.m. on Sunday. The driver led police on a pursuit until they crashed into another car in the area of 14th and South Van Ness Avenue. Two people inside the suspect vehicle were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while six others were reported to have suffered minor injuries.



Nine people were injured in San Francisco on Sunday night when a reckless driver trying to evade police crashed into another car.

What we know:

San Francisco Police Department officers were on patrol in the area of Guerrero and 19th streets just after 8 p.m. on Sunday when they "observed a vehicle driving erratically," according to a department statement.

Police tried to stop the reckless driver, but the suspect failed to yield and almost struck another patrol car near 18th and Guerrero streets, the SFPD said.

"The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop in the area of 14th and South Van Ness Avenue when it crashed into another occupied vehicle which collided into a fire hydrant and a business," police said in a statement. "Officers quickly detained the driver and the other four occupants of the suspect vehicle for the investigation."

Two people inside the suspect vehicle were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while six others were reported to have suffered minor injuries. The ninth refused transportation to a hospital.

What we don't know:

The driver and four passengers from the suspect vehicle were detained following the crash, but their identities and the possible charges they may face were not released.