1st group of medical staff to receive vaccine at San Francisco General

The first group of people at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital will receive their COVID-19 Tuesday morning, and many health care workers are expressing cautious optimism about getting their shots.

The first group will receive their injections at 10 a.m.

According to hospital officials, the vaccination group includes doctors, nurses and radiology technicians who have volunteered to be the first to get their shots and have their pictures and video taken to document the historic moment.

On Wednesday, other doctors, nurses and medical workers at the hospital will get their turn.

Hospitals across the bay area began receiving their shipments of the Pfizer vaccine as early as Monday. Some are expecting the shots later this week.

Bay Area hospitals are all following the CDC recommendation that high-risk health care workers and nursing home staff and residents should get the first doses of the vaccine this month.

The chief of emergency medicine at San Francisco is scheduled to get his vaccine on Wednesday.

"This is an incredibly important step in addressing this pandemic," said Dr. Chris Colwell.

The Pfizer vaccine comes in two doses - that have to be spaced about three weeks apart, in order for the vaccine to be 95 percent effective.

So health officials warn this is just the very beginning of that light at the end of the tunnel, and we still have a rough winter surge of cases ahead of us.

In the meantime, health officials are urging everyone to keep up with the precautions to wear a mask, avoid contact with people outside your household, and limit trips to just essential business to slow the spread of the virus, while the roll-out of the vaccines, takes place.