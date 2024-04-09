2-alarm fire breaks out at Hayward insulation company

Hayward fire officials are investigating a two-alarm commercial fire Monday night at West Coast Insulation.

The fire was reported about 9:30 p.m. at the building near Tripaldi Way and Hall Road.

"Once the crews arrived on scene, flames were shooting through the roof about 30 to 40 feet in the air," said Hayward Fire spokesman Don Nichelson. "Crews made entry and the fire load was pretty severe. There was a lot of stuff that was on fire."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Fire crews are expected to be out at the site for days because the insulation could continue to catch fire.