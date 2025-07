Two AmPm gas stations in Oakland were the targets of smash-and-grabs early Thursday morning, some of which were caught on video.

One smash-and-grab happened on Hegenberger Road near the Oakland airport and the other burglary was on MacArthur Boulevard and 106th.

They both were hit between 1:45 a.m. and 3 a.m.

KTVU reached out to Oakland police to learn more but did not immediately hear back.