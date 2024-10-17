Expand / Collapse search

2 arrested in 2023 San Leandro homicide

By
Published  October 17, 2024 5:35pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
article

Skate park in San Leandro, California where a man was fatally shot.

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - Two people with outstanding warrants relating to a June 2023 homicide in San Leandro were arrested Wednesday by BART police.

Devin Stevenson was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Darrion Johnson. Also arrested was Ebony Cook for accessory after the fact.

Johnson was fatally shot at Jack Holland Sr. Skate Park in San Leandro around 9 p.m. on June 15, 2023, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

Related

Man dies after being shot at skate park near San Lorenzo
article

Man dies after being shot at skate park near San Lorenzo

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man at a skate park in the unincorporated community of Ashland on Thursday night.   

Deputies arrived at the skate park and found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest, who later died at the scene. 

Both suspects were booked into the Santa Rita Jail. No bail amount was listed for either Cook or Stevenson.