2 arrested in 2023 San Leandro homicide

article

Two people with outstanding warrants relating to a June 2023 homicide in San Leandro were arrested Wednesday by BART police.

Devin Stevenson was arrested for the murder of 23-year-old Darrion Johnson. Also arrested was Ebony Cook for accessory after the fact.

Johnson was fatally shot at Jack Holland Sr. Skate Park in San Leandro around 9 p.m. on June 15, 2023, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

Related article

Deputies arrived at the skate park and found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest, who later died at the scene.

Both suspects were booked into the Santa Rita Jail. No bail amount was listed for either Cook or Stevenson.