Triple non-fatal shooting in Fairfield under investigation

Police in Fairfield are investigating a triple shooting on Monday, officials say.

What we know:

Officers with the Fairfield Police Department responded to the 3400 block of Puffin Circle after receiving several reports of a shooting at around 7:30 p.m. There, they found three male victims who had been shot.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One of the victims is in critical condition. The condition of the other two victims was listed at stable, according to police.

The victims have not been identified.

Officials did not provide any suspect information. It is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police did, however, say the shooting does not appear to be random based on their preliminary investigation. Police said there did not appear to be a threat to the community.

