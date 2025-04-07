SFPD assistant chief announces retirement

article

The assistant chief of the San Francisco Police Department announced Monday that he plans to retire in May. The news put an end to speculation that he might take the helm of the department if the current chief retires.

Assistant Chief David Lazar, a 33-year-veteran of the department, issued a statement on Monday in which he said serving the city of San Francisco has been his "life's calling."

"Being an SFPD officer has been a dream come true, and I want to thank all my fellow officers and professional staff members who worked with me along the way. I recently announced my upcoming retirement to Chief (Bill) Scott and my colleagues and friends after much prayer and contemplation," Lazar said. "I'm excited for the next chapter in my life, which includes sending my youngest daughter off to college."

Lazar's last day will be May 29. There's been no announcement of who will fill his position with the department.

Looking Back

A long history:

Chief Bill Scott, in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), said Lazar had "served the SFPD with honor and distinction over his impressive career."

Lazar, a fourth-generation San Franciscan, said his desire to join the department stemmed from his mother's time working as a 911 dispatcher.

Over the course of his career, Lazar worked at eight of the department's 10 district stations, as well as the Investigations, Special Operations and Administration units. He served as the Assistant Chief of Operations for three years.

The highlight of his career, he said, was his three-year stint as the captain of Central Station.

"It provided a tremendous opportunity to work collaboratively with the community, building partnerships, relationships and promoting community policing," Lazar said.

The road ahead

What's next:

The news of Lazar's retirement comes amid speculation about the future of the SFPD. San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has made headlines for his interactions with the department, which most recently included ousting a member of the police commission, Max Carter-Oberstone, who was dismissed from the SFPD's oversight body in February. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors sided with the mayor in a 9-2 vote.

Carter-Oberstone, a lawyer, had been appointed by Lurie's predecessor, London Breed, and served as the commission's vice president. Carter-Oberstone in 2022 had a high-profile falling out with Breed over policy disagreements and her policy of asking appointees to sign undated letters of resignation.

The move gave Lurie more influence over the Police Commission, by allowing him to replace Carter-Oberstone with Mattie Scott, the president of the gun control advocacy group Brady California. Having his own appointee on the commission will give Lurie some influence over the group, which could come into play if Scott, who has served as SFPD chief for eight years, decides to step down during Lurie's term.