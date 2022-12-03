2 arrested after drunkenly climbing construction scaffolding in San Mateo: Police

article

Two individuals were arrested Friday after entering a building under construction and climbing on its scaffolding towards a crane in San Mateo, police said.

Police said the two individuals were drunk when they ventured off into the construction zone. When officers ordered them to vacate the building, one of the subjects hid while the other ran from the scene.

Both were captured and charged with being drunk in public, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

Officers from multiple agencies had to create a perimeter in order to secure the scene.

"Drinking & drugging impair decision-making skills…someone could have been hurt by these reckless actions," San Mateo police said.

Police did not provide the age or gender of the two arrested.