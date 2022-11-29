College student hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in San Mateo

article

A 20-year-old college student was taken to the ICU last week after she was allegedly struck by a drunk driver.

Michelle Urzua was driving with a friend down El Camino Real in San Mateo around 1 a.m. on Nov. 21 when they were hit by an intoxicated driver supposedly going 80 mph, according to GoFundMe.

"Michelle suffered most of the impact resulting in broken ribs, hips, pelvis and leg as well as a fractured sternum," said Crystal Castro Plascencia. "Michelle is in excruciating pain as she recovers in an ICU."

Urzua, a college student pursuing a bachelor's degree in child development, is the oldest of 4 siblings, she said.

"During the week she is a lead teacher who loves to spend her time planning meaningful activities and fun events for her students and works as a barista during the weekends." Plascencia said. "Michelle has the same positive and loving attitude she always has as she awaits to undergo multiple surgeries."

KTVU has reached out to San Mateo police for details regarding the accident but has not heard back.

Earlier this month, nearby on the same road, two racing drivers caused a deadly collision that took the lives of a married couple. The couple left behind twin 7-year-old girls.

The two drivers in that crash were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.