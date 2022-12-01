Suspect still on loose after assault, robbery at San Mateo laundromat

article

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly beat and robbed two people at a laundromat in San Mateo.

San Mateo Police said Tevita Taunaholo, 25, is wanted for his role in two separate attacks on Oct. 16 that happened at the Shoreview Laundromat. His brother Mosese Taunaholo was already arrested in the incident along with a third man, Philimon Lauaki.

Authorities said Mosese Taunaholo walked into the laundromat and brandished a handgun at the first victim. Taunaholo directed the man to go outside, but he raised his hands in the air and refused Taunaholo’s demand, authorities said.

SEE ALSO: College student hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver in San Mateo

Taunaholo then punched the victim and forcefully carried him outside, San Mateo police said.

Taunaholo’s brother, later identified as Tevita Taunaholo, joined and they both allegedly attacked the victim until he became unconscious.

Police said once the victim was unconscious, the Taunaholos rifled through his pockets and took his belongings, including the keys to his vehicle.

The brothers allegedly assaulted a second man, who arrived at the laundromat separately and is unrelated to the first victim.

They also stole the keys to the second victim’s vehicle.

The brothers fled the scene in the victims' vehicles.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and one of them was discharged. The other remains hospitalized.

RELATED: El Cerrito laundromat thief caught on video

Hours after the incident, San Mateo police learned that the first victim's stolen vehicle was at Southland Mall. Hayward police officers observed Mosese Taunaholo entering a bathroom and subsequently going into a bathroom stall. Shortly after, he was detained by Hayward police.

Officers located three wallets and a replica handgun inside the bathroom stall where Taunaholo was hiding.

He was booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle theft, committing a felony while on release, and conspiracy.

Upon further investigation, officers identified two additional suspects in the cases, Philimon Lauaki and Tevita Taunaholo.

Lauaki was arrested in Oakland, while Tevita Taunaholo remains at large.