2 in custody after rolling gun battle near San Francisco's Pier 39, supervisor says

Two people arrested in connection to what's being described as a rolling gun battle between two cars near San Francisco's Pier 39, a supervisor said on Monday.

After speaking with the police chief, Supervisor Aaron Peskin said that officers took into custody two people from Pittsburg, who were inside a black SUV – one of the cars involved in Sunday's shooting. They are both in the hospital and have not been formally booked, he said.

No more information about the arrests was immediately released. In addition, a white sedan that was also believed to be involved – and the people inside that car – is still outstanding.

In all, six people – including four bystanders – were injured in the 6:45 p.m. Father's Day shooting by Beach and Stockton Streets in a crime scene that stretched about a mile long.

Two people were shot, and one of them is believed to have been in the black SUV, officials said.

In addition to the shooting victims, Police Chief Bill Scott told reported on Sunday that three other people were cut by glass shards after gunfire struck the windows of nearby vehicles; and a 10-year-old girl walking her bike across the street with a 16-year-old was hit by one of the involved cars.

She is expected to be OK.

Scott stressed that the shooting did not appear to be random and that the shooters were targeting each other.

The tourist area was crowded with people enjoying the holiday weekend.

Witnesses were upset.

"We were driving and we thought we heard fireworks," said a man who didn't want to give his name. "Two cars are shooting at each other and then bullets came through the windshield. I yelled to my sister to get on the ground. We jumped on the ground, opened the doors jumped out the back."

He said the ordeal was quite scary and his "life kind of flashed before my eyes."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411.

Fire personnel arrive near Pier 39 after a shooting. June 18, 2023