Rolling gun battle near San Francisco's Pier 39 injures 6; including 10-year-old girl

San Francisco police are investigating a car-to-car shooting that left two people with gunshot wounds near Pier 39 – and four others injured, including a young girl walking her bike across the Embarcadero.

The shooting occurred by Beach and Stockton Streets around 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police Chief Bill Scott said it was a shootout between people in two cars.

Not only were those two injured, but Scott said three other people were cut by glass shards after gunfire struck the windows of nearby vehicles; and a 10-year-old girl walking her bike across the street was hit by one of the involved cars.

She is expected to be OK.

"There will be accountability," Scott told reporters. "I am confident we will resolve this case, and the message is clear: you cannot and will not come to this city and commit these types of acts and walk away from here and get away with it."

He added: "These are very traumatizing types of events, on a beautiful Sunday, Father's Day, we had this type of chaos in our city, and that's unacceptable."

The double shooting took place near but not on Pier 39 property, according to Pier 39 officials.

The tourist area was crowded with people enjoying the holiday weekend.

Witnesses were upset.

"We were driving and we thought we heard fireworks," said a man who didn't want to give his name. "Two cars are shooting at each other and then bullets came through the windshield. I yelled to my sister to get on the ground. We jumped on the ground, opened the doors jumped out the back."

He said the ordeal was quite scary and his "life kind of flashed before my eyes."

Scott said he's already seeing videos posted to social media from the scene and is asking anyone with information or additional footage or photos to share them with SFPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP 411.