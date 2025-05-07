2 arrested in downtown Oakland shooting; 1 at large

article

The Brief Oakland police have arrested two men who were wounded in a Tuesday shooting at Frank Ogawa Plaza. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an argument. One other man who was reportedly involved in the shooting is still at large.



Two men who were injured Tuesday in a shooting near Oakland City Hall have been placed under arrest, and police are searching for a third who fled the scene.

The Oakland Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that Lamont Williams and Derrick Johnson were placed under arrest for their alleged parts in the altercation and subsequent shooting.

The backstory:

Williams and Johnson got into an argument on Tuesday afternoon at Frank Ogawa Plaza near Oakland City Hall, which escalated when Williams allegedly struck Johnson over the head with a chair, the OPD told KTVU.

Police said Johnson then pulled out a gun and allegedly shot Williams in the abdomen, which prompted an unidentified friend of Williams' to shoot Johnson in the leg.

A spokesperson for the OPD said officers were in the area when shots rang out just after 4:30 p.m.

They found Williams and Johnson wounded at the scene, and they were taken to an area hospital for treatment by paramedics.

What we don't know:

The men's conditions as of Wednesday afternoon were not known.

Oakland police are still searching for the man who reportedly shot Johnson in the leg. No description or name was provided.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.