2 people shot in downtown Oakland

article

Police say two male victims were shot in downtown Oakland on Tuesday.

Oakland shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened on the 1400 block of Franklin Street. A spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department said officers were in the area when shots rang out just after 4:30 p.m.

Officers located the two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment by paramedics.

What we don't know:

Police did not have further details about the shooting victims or the extent of their injuries.

There was no word on any arrests or possible suspects.

Crime scene investigation

A KTVU cameraperson at the scene captured images of the fire department and police at the scene apparently searching for and collecting evidence.

This shooting is an active and ongoing investigation, police said.