2 arrested following hit-and-run in Santa Clara

Updated 50 mins ago
Santa Clara County
Police arrested two suspects involved in a hit-and-run crash in Santa Clara on Wednesday.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTVU) - Two people were arrested after a hit-and-run in Santa Clara Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. 

According to police, the suspect vehicle was doing donuts in the middle of the street near Monroe and Warburton. While trying to avoid responding officers, the driver hit a red Lexus with a woman inside.

She suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. 

Both suspects were apprehended and charged with reckless driving, resisting arrest, and hit-and-run. 